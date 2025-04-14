Uzbekistan and Türkiye debate investment potential and economic opportunities

The heads of the two regions participated in a meeting. During the meeting, it was emphasized that friendly relations and the political will of the two heads of state have brought relations between Uzbekistan and Türkiye to a new level and intensified cooperation in all areas.

As noted, significant untapped opportunities exist for further expanding cooperation between Bukhara region and Trabzon. Concrete plans have been outlined to achieve practical results in this direction.

During the negotiations, an agreement was reached to establish cooperation between the two regions in the trade-economic, investment, educational, logistics, and tourism sectors.

Bukhara region’s investment potential and economic opportunities were presented.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum on Fraternity was signed between the two regions.

According to the visit’s program, the delegation will get acquainted with the projects implemented by Turkish investors in Bukhara and visit historical and pilgrimage sites.

