    Uzbekistan details financial outlook for Kambarata-1 hydropower plant

    09:40, 20 October 2025

    Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy estimates the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydroelectric power plant (HPP) at $4.2 billion, Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamahmudov told local media, Trend reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The project has attracted interest from major international financial institutions and funds, bringing the total financing portfolio to $5.6 billion.

    Earlier, it was reported that European Union financial institutions have pledged $2.4 billion to support Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan in advancing the construction of Kambarata-1, signing a joint document with the three Central Asian states.

    In early 2023, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan agreed to jointly construct the 1.86-gigawatt Kambarata-1 HPP on the Naryn River. In April 2023, the President of Kyrgyzstan estimated that the total cost of the facility could reach $5–6 billion.

    The Kambarata-1 HPP is one of Kyrgyzstan’s most significant energy infrastructure projects and is expected to enhance regional energy security while contributing to sustainable development across Central Asia.

    As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank discuss the Kambarata-1 HPP project. 

