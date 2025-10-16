Kyrgyzstan, World Bank discuss Kambarata-1 HPP project

According to the Ministry of Energy, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, focusing on preparations for the implementation of a strategic project – the construction of the Kambarata-1 Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev briefed World Bank management on the current status of the project, noting that work is ahead of schedule and regional cooperation is actively developing. A meeting with local residents has already been held in the project area.

Ibraev announced that a meeting with representatives of the neighboring countries (Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan) is planned for November 2025 in Istanbul to discuss the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). Earlier in Brussels, the minister held talks with members of the donor committee for the Kambarata-1 HPP project.

According to the head of the Ministry of Energy, the agreement has been reached with the European Investment Bank to finance construction in the amount of USD 500 million, as well as with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for an additional USD 500 million.

Minister Taalaibek Ibraev expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its sustained support and effective partnership in developing Kyrgyzstan's energy sector, emphasizing that the Kambarata-1 HPP project is key to the country's energy independence and sustainable economic growth.

As written before, EU to allocate $1bln to finance Kambar-Ata-1 HPP project.