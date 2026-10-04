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    Uzbekistan, Denmark agree to establish regular political consultations

    06:15, 4 October 2026

    Uzbekistan and Denmark have agreed to establish regular political consultations between their foreign ministries following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, aimed at strengthening bilateral dialogue and expanding cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA

    Uzbekistan, Denmark agree to establish regular political consultations
    Photo credit: UzA

    Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said the document provides an institutional framework for regular political dialogue, the exchange of views on current issues, and discussions on priority areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

    “We are confident that this visit will help enrich our cooperation through new initiatives and concrete results,” Saidov said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Denmark had agreed to strengthen trade, investment and transport cooperation during talks between their foreign ministers, highlighting growing economic ties and new opportunities for collaboration. 

    World News Uzbekistan Denmark Central Asia
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