Uzbekistan, Denmark agree to establish regular political consultations

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said the document provides an institutional framework for regular political dialogue, the exchange of views on current issues, and discussions on priority areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

“We are confident that this visit will help enrich our cooperation through new initiatives and concrete results,” Saidov said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Denmark had agreed to strengthen trade, investment and transport cooperation during talks between their foreign ministers, highlighting growing economic ties and new opportunities for collaboration.