Uzbekistan delivers humanitarian cargo to Iran

The humanitarian cargo delivered to the Iranian side included food products such as flour, rice, sugar, pasta, sunflower oil, canned goods, as well as medicines and medical supplies.

The handover ceremony was attended by the governor of the Iranian city of Daregaz, Mojtaba Bazmara, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s representative office in Razavi Khorasan Province, adviser to the minister Ali Masumifar, as well as Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani.

According to the ministry, during the event, the officials expressed sincere gratitude to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the humanitarian assistance provided to the Iranian people and for the attention shown. They emphasized that this initiative reflects the longstanding traditions of friendship, solidarity, and mutual support between the two countries.

Earlier, Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid to Iran.