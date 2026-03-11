Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Iran

The aid was delivered to the border by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, with a total volume of approximately 30 tons.

The aid includes foodstuffs and essential medical supplies, namely 10 tons of flour, six tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than four tons of drinking water, around 600 kilograms of tea, as well as two tons of medications and medical supplies.

At present, vehicles carrying humanitarian aid are heading from the border checkpoint into Iran for further transfer to the relevant authorities.

Earlier, it was reported that the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan had a telephone talk on March 8. President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for visiting the Iranian Embassy, where he offered condolences over the death of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and many civilians, as well as for his intention to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran.