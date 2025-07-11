Uzbekistan delegation attends International Tourism Forum in Bahrain

This significant event has become an effective platform for promoting Uzbekistan’s tourism potential in the Persian Gulf countries and expanding bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector.

Representatives of ministries and agencies, travel companies, air carriers, chambers of commerce and industry, as well as business circles of both countries, attended the event.

Umid Shadiyev, Chairman of the Tourism Committee, Nodirjon Turgunov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Bahrain with residence in Riyadh, and Fatima Jaafar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism of Bahrain, noted the importance of sharing experiences and implementing joint tourism initiatives.

The presentation “Uzbekistan – the pearl of the Silk Road” was held within the framework of the forum, which showcased Uzbekistan’s historical and cultural heritage, tourist routes, as well as new opportunities in pilgrimage, medical, gastronomic, and ecological tourism. Special attention was paid to the development of infrastructure and UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Uzbekistan.

Meetings between representatives of the tourism business of the two countries became an essential element of the event, where direct contacts were established, and the possibilities of organizing tours and information tours for Bahraini tour operators and media representatives were discussed.

A photo exhibition “New Uzbekistan” was organized for the guests and Manama residents, reflecting the large-scale reforms carried out in the tourism sector under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the development of infrastructure and the creation of tourist sites, cultural heritage monuments, national dishes, crafts and traditions of the Uzbek people.

Earlier, it was reported that over 300 billion tenge has been invested in Kazakhstan’s tourism sector.