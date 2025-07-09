Over 300 bln tenge invested in Kazakhstan’s tourism

Anti-tourism strikes in Europe, conflicts in the Middle East, closed airspaces, wildfires in Turkiye raging resort areas, and recent transport collapse in Russia reveal opportunities for domestic tourism development in Kazakhstan.

The number of domestic tourists in Kazakhstan surpassed 10.5 million in 2024, and outbound tourists hit 15.6 million. 6.4 billion tenge was channeled for subsiding socially important flights in 2025 to make tickets more available and improve air connectivity. Subsidies were provided to support 23-24 domestic routes, including nine tourist routes, including Almaty-Turkistan, Astana-Turkistan, Aktobe-Turkistan, Astana-Usharal, and Almaty-Usharal flights.

Notably, new airports will be commissioned soon in Kentau, Burabai, Zaisan and Kokshetau cities.

Another highlight is Baikonur Cosmodrome which ranks among the Top 20 tourist destinations of Kazakhstan. An observation platform was opened in the yurt at the Cosmodrome. The trip offers excursions to the Gagarin's Start, a launch site at the Cosmodrome, the Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum and other sites.

Kazakhstan also offers medical tourism. There are nine JCI-accredited clinics in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has become a popular destination among patients from Europe and CIS thanks to the quality and availability of medical services.