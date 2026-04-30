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    Uzbekistan, Czech Republic enhance ties with new cooperation agreements

    15:33, 30 April 2026

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš have signed a Joint Declaration on strengthening enhanced bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, via the press service of the Uzbek president.

    Uzbekistan, Czech Republic enhance ties with new cooperation agreements
    Photo credit: Uzbek President's Office

    According to information, the visit also included a signing ceremony for a number of bilateral agreements covering economic, industrial, scientific, and technological cooperation.

    The documents also provide for cooperation in diplomatic training, joint design initiatives, and support for the establishment of a metrology laboratory, as well as scientific and innovation partnerships in metrology, cooperation in geology, and the supply of electric trains.

    Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion, including through the expansion of the range of traded goods.

    Bilateral trade between countries stood at $190.4 million by the end of 2025, compared to $434.7 million in 2024, reflecting the completion of large-scale deliveries of Czech machinery and transport equipment. Despite the decline, trade volumes remain nearly three times higher than in 2018, pointing to sustained long-term growth. In the period from January through February 2026, trade turnover increased by a further 5.3%.

    As reported before, the Uzbekistan–Czech Business Forum took place in Tashkent during the official visit of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. 

    Uzbekistan Czech Republic Central Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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