Uzbekistan–Czech Business Forum marks new chapter in bilateral ties

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov also attended the forum.

The Czech delegation included leaders from over 50 major companies in engineering, energy, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transport, and logistics.

As stated there, trade turnover between the two states has doubled over the past eight years, with 36 joint ventures already active in Uzbekistan.

Those present focused on promising areas of cooperation, including copper extraction and processing, localization of mining equipment, hydropower construction, energy efficiency, and digitalization.

To note, Uzbekistan invited Czech firms to participate in projects on the extraction and deep processing of copper and other non-ferrous metals, as well as in the localization of mining equipment production.

The forum concluded with the signing of agreements to expand trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, underscoring the growing economic partnership between the two countries.

As it was reported, Andrej Babiš arrived in Astana for an official visit on Tuesday, April 28. More about the Czech Prime Minister's trip to Kazakhstan is available here.