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    Uzbekistan creates green spaces on more than 2mn hectares of dried-out Aral Sea bed

    10:45, 22 April 2026

    Delegate of the Regional Ecological Summit Aziz Nurbekov highlighted the importance of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in restoration of the Aral Sea ecosystem, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Uzbekistan successfully greens over 2mn hectares of dried-out Aral Sea bed
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Water Resources of Kazakhstan

    He said Uzbekistan is already implementing a large-scale afforestation project to green the dried-up bottom of the Aral Sea 

    The point at issue is planting seedlings on an area of 2 million hectares.

    He emphasized that the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 had become an important platform for exchange of experience among Central Asian countries. 

    “We must share experiences with each other: on the part of Uzbekistan - in matters of creating forest plantations on the dried-up seabed of the Aral Sea, and on the part of Kazakhstan – in restoring the ecosystem of the Kazakh part of the Aral Sea,” he said.

    Nurbekov added that such ecological summits help discuss the pressing problems of the region and find joint solutions to overcome them in the future.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that March 26 may become International Aral Sea Day. The proposal to establish International Aral Sea Day was raised at a meeting of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) Board, held in Astana on March 30. 

    Aral Sea Ecology Environment Central Asia Regional Ecological Summit 2026
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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