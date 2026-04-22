Uzbekistan creates green spaces on more than 2mn hectares of dried-out Aral Sea bed

He said Uzbekistan is already implementing a large-scale afforestation project to green the dried-up bottom of the Aral Sea

The point at issue is planting seedlings on an area of 2 million hectares.

He emphasized that the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 had become an important platform for exchange of experience among Central Asian countries.

“We must share experiences with each other: on the part of Uzbekistan - in matters of creating forest plantations on the dried-up seabed of the Aral Sea, and on the part of Kazakhstan – in restoring the ecosystem of the Kazakh part of the Aral Sea,” he said.

Nurbekov added that such ecological summits help discuss the pressing problems of the region and find joint solutions to overcome them in the future.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that March 26 may become International Aral Sea Day. The proposal to establish International Aral Sea Day was raised at a meeting of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) Board, held in Astana on March 30.