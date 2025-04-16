Uzbekistan, CICA step up trade cooperation and regional connectivity

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and CICA. Special attention was paid to strengthening CICA mechanisms aimed at deepening trade, economic, transport, and logistics ties in the Asian region.

The sides also exchanged views on topical regional and international issues, including ways to improve CICA's activities and raise its profile on the world stage.

Earlier, it was reported that the CICA Secretariat staff will be granted the status of international civil servants.