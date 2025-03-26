CICA Secretariat staff to be granted status of international civil servants

According to 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, Kazakhstan as a founding member state of the CICA, pays a great attention to constant improving of the efficiency of the CICA activities, as well as its Secretariat.

The draft law was elaborated in line with the President’s task to transform the CICA into a full-fledged international organization. Amendments to the protocol provide for strengthening the international status of the staff sent to work at the Secretariat or those holding office on a contractual basis in conformity with the practices of the UN and other international organizations.

32 amendments were inserted to the Host Country Agreement regarding the terms and conditions of the Secretariat's presence in Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and CICA signed the Protocol to Host Country Agreement.