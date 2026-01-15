Uzbekistan, China to strengthen industrial zone cooperation

According to the Tashkent Regional Administration, the agreement was formalized through a memorandum of cooperation signed between the Tashkent City Directorate for the Management of Industrial Zones and the Shihezi National Economic and Technological Development Zone.

In addition to enhancing trade turnover, the agreement outlines the establishment of a China-Uzbekistan warehousing and logistics base, as well as a China-Uzbekistan exhibition center, both aimed at facilitating the exchange of products and strengthening the material and technical infrastructure.

The memorandum further provides for the regular exchange of business visits, the attraction of investment, the expansion of bilateral trade volumes, and the implementation of modern technologies through information sharing.

This agreement is poised to significantly bolster Tashkent’s industrial potential, foster the development of international cooperation, and pave the way for new investment projects.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with China reached $14.6 billion from January to November 2025, reinforcing China’s status as Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner.

