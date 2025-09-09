Uzbekistan, China to jointly produce silk fabrics

These days, an International Fair for Investment and Trade is taking place in China’s Xiamen, Fujian Province. The Uzbekipaksanoat Association is also presenting its products.

The event aims to expand investment cooperation in industrial cooperation, green energy, the digital economy, tourism, transport and logistics, and agriculture.

During the fair, a meeting was held between the heads of the Uzbekipaksanoat Association and representatives of Cathaya Group, a large Chinese industrial group, during which cooperation in sericulture, issues of attracting investments, and the implementation of joint projects were discussed.

Proposals were made for the joint construction of an enterprise for the production of silk fabrics with a design value of $30 million. After the launch, 300 jobs will be created. The annual production capacity of the enterprise will be 500 thousand meters of silk fabric and the processing of 80 tons of raw materials. In this way, a complete production chain will be created from cocoon harvesting to the production of finished products. The project is scheduled to be launched in 2027.

Chairman of the Board of Cathaya Group Zhang Guoqiang and the leadership of the Uzbekipaksanoat Association have reached an agreement on the implementation of the project.

