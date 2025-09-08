Uzbekistan – China Innovation Center to be established in Jizzakh

The project also envisions cotton cultivation based on advanced Chinese expertise on 30,000 hectares across Kashkadarya, Navoi, Syrdarya, and Jizzakh regions.

It was noted that an Uzbekistan – China Innovation Center will be built in Jizzakh region, with a project cost of $400 million. The center will contribute to the development of modern agricultural technologies as well as the cultural and tourism industries. The first phase of construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with 30 hectares allocated for the project.

Earlier it was reported that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and ACWA Power Company (ACWA Power) signed a $51 million loan package to build the Nukus 2 Wind and Battery Energy Storage facility in Uzbekistan’s Qoraozak district.