Uzbekistan, China to introduce advanced technologies in chemical industry

During a meeting between Odil Temirov, Chairman of the Board of Uzkimyosanoat JSC, and Meng Qinglin, Chairman of Sinoma Energy Conservation, the parties discussed major joint projects aimed at boosting industrial potential, expanding exports, and supplying the domestic market with competitive products.

A 300 MW solar power plant in Navoi region’s Karmana district stands as a flagship example of cooperation.

As stated there, chemical industry enterprises are replacing outdated pumping stations with modern energy-efficient ones.

Navoiazot JSC also plans to replace six pumps by year’s end, saving 11 million kWh of electricity.

Projects under discussion include energy-saving technologies at Maxam-Chirchiq JSC, reconstruction of ammonium nitrate production facilities at Navoiazot JSC, and implementation of environmentally friendly technological solutions.

Four agreements were signed to improve energy efficiency, build new production facilities, and introduce advanced technologies across Uzbekistan’s chemical industry.

