    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to jointly build petrochemical complex

    08:28, 16 November 2025

    KazMunayGas and Uzbekneftegaz signed a framework agreement on the implementation of a linear alkylbenzene production project, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the KMG press service. 

    Photo credit: Akorda

    As part of the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan, a Framework Agreement was signed on the joint implementation of the project "Construction of a petrochemical complex for the production of linear alkylbenzene (LAB)" between JSC NC KazMunayGas and JSC Uzbekneftegaz.

    "The document formalized the parties’ agreements on jointly studying the implementation of the investment project. The signed agreement will allow the start of the design stage and the carrying out of all necessary calculations," a press release reads.

    The projected capacity of the petrochemical complex will be up to 50 thousand tons of products per year. Linear alkylbenzene is the main raw material for the production of synthetic detergents and household chemicals.

    The final investment decision will be made by the parties upon completion of the design work.

    The implementation of the project will meet the domestic demand of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, reduce dependence on imported raw materials for the chemical industry, and boost the development of the processing sector and new production facilities in the field of household chemicals.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that KazMunayGas and Uzbekneftegaz signed an agreement on Zharkyn geological exploration project.

