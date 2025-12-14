Uzbekistan, China strengthen cooperation in tourism

The talks focused on enhancing tourism ties between Tashkent and Changchun, increasing two-way tourist flows, and expanding cultural exchange programs. The meeting was held as part of Uzbekistan’s Year of Tourism in China.

The two sides also discussed jointly promoting Uzbekistan’s tourism brand in the Chinese market, particularly highlighting Tashkent as a destination. Other key topics included organizing B2B meetings, developing attractive travel packages along the Tashkent-Changchun route, and expanding flight connectivity between the two cities.

In addition, the discussions covered attracting Chinese investment into new hotel developments and tourism infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, especially in the capital. The sides also explored plans to organize joint festivals and exhibitions in culture, art, gastronomy, and crafts, as well as to establish creative exchange programs.

In conclusion, both sides expressed strong interest in continuing and expanding cooperation in the tourism sector.

