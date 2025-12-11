Kazakhstan explores new avenues of cooperation with China in energy sector

During a meeting in Astana, Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest JSC, held talks with Li Jianjiang, General Manager of Zhongyoung Power. The Chinese company, one of the top three manufacturers of power transformers in China, signaled readiness to participate in Kazakhstan’s large-scale modernization program.

Zhongyoung Power is considering public-private partnership (PPP) models and tariff-based investment recovery mechanisms in line with international infrastructure financing practices. The company intends to use locally produced equipment and transformers manufactured in Kazakhstan.

Potential areas of cooperation include modernization of substations, replacement of outdated equipment, construction of new transformer capacities and introduction of advanced solutions for medium- and high-voltage networks.

Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized that energy sector modernization is a strategic priority requiring reliable technology partners with global expertise. He encouraged Zhongyoung Power to consider localizing part of its equipment production in Kazakhstan, opening opportunities for collaboration with domestic enterprises.

Sultanbek highlighted state support instruments available for investors and Kazakhstan’s readiness to consider proposals aimed at improving energy reliability, efficiency, and the adoption of modern technologies.

The parties agreed to continue detailed discussions on cooperation formats, localization options, and technical parameters. A follow-up meeting was arranged between the Chinese delegation and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy to review sectoral requirements and infrastructure needs.

Zhongyoung Power is a leading Chinese manufacturer of power transformers and integrated energy solutions. The company has extensive experience in Eastern Europe, specializing in substation upgrades, transformer installations, and electricity distribution systems. It delivers full-cycle projects, from equipment manufacturing to EPC contracting and long-term operation.

As written before, UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee discusses cooperation in AI, space, energy.