Uzbekistan, China deepen cooperation in transport and logistics

During the visit, the delegation explored transport and logistics infrastructure, recent technological advancements in the sector, and the prospects provided by the Urumqi Free Trade Zone.

A meeting took place with representatives from Xinjiang Commercial Logistics. The discussion centered on cargo consolidation at the logistics center and explored potential joint investment and logistics projects.

The parties discussed developing modern warehouse infrastructure to boost e-commerce in Uzbekistan, as well as opportunities to temporarily store and sell Chinese products at Uztemiryulkonteyner JSC’s logistics centers.

According to Uzbekistan Railways, the parties expressed their readiness to continue dialogue on developing cooperation in transport and logistics and on implementing new joint projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan-China rail freight rose 9 percent to 18.7 million tons in the first half of 2026.