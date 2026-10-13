Uzbekistan, China deepen cooperation in AI, IT, and education

The parties discussed strengthening ties within the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), expanding Uzbekistan’s participation in WAICO activities, and implementing joint projects between the two countries.

The parties emphasized the important role of international cooperation in developing information technologies and explored opportunities for joint efforts to ensure data security.

Education was also discussed. The participants exchanged views on establishing ties with leading Chinese universities, updating information technology curricula at higher education institutions, and improving textbooks. These efforts could help train specialists equipped with modern knowledge and skills.

The parties also discussed deepening cooperation in artificial intelligence between companies from the two countries, attracting major Chinese technology firms to the Uzbek market, and exploring ways to make Uzbekistan one of the region’s key hubs for technological cooperation.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region discussed expanding trade and industrial cooperation during a meeting in Tashkent involving government officials and business representatives.