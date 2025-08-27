Uzbekistan – China: Art as a reflection of shared values 

The exhibition showcased both classical and contemporary works of fine art created by painters from Xinjiang, as well as artistic photographs that reflected the region’s national traditions, historical memory, modern development, and unique landscapes.

Photo credit: UzA

“Friendly ties between Uzbekistan and China date back to the times of the Great Silk Road and continue to this day”, said Yu Jun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Uzbekistan. “This centuries-old closeness is now being filled with new content. Thanks to the prudent policies of our leaders, bilateral relations have reached the level of a comprehensive partnership. Within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, our peoples are drawing ever closer in the cultural sphere as well, strengthening friendship and mutual understanding through art”.

Photo credit: UzA

“Art is the language of the soul; it knows no borders”, said Akmal Nur, Chairman of the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan. “Today, as we view the vibrant artistic images of Xinjiang in Tashkent, we witness not just an exhibition of art, but a new manifestation of friendship between our peoples. Moreover, this exhibition strengthens the role of the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan in international cultural cooperation”.

Photo credit: UzA

It was noted that the exhibition “Magnificent China, Beautiful Xinjiang” vividly reflects shared values, friendly relations, and prospects for cooperation between the two countries, making a significant contribution to the strengthening of cultural ties between Uzbekistan and China.

The exhibition will run until August 30.

