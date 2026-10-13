Uzbekistan, Canada team up to map the future of geology

The leadership of the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan met with a delegation from Thrust Belt Imaging (TBI), led by President Greg Cameron.

The parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in seismic data processing, geophysics, and geological exploration, modern subsurface visualization technologies, and the study of Canadian experience in this field.

Requirements for the local storage and use of geological data, as well as promising areas of cooperation in the energy and mineral resources sector, were considered.

The next steps and tasks for the upcoming phase of collaboration were outlined following the meeting.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Poland had discussed expanding cooperation in geology and mineral resources.