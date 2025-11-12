Uzbekistan breaks ground on landmark football stadium in New Tashkent

The $100 million project is set to become one of the most advanced football facilities in Asia and a centerpiece of the country’s preparations to co-host the 2027 FIFA U20 World Cup with Azerbaijan.

The new stadium will meet all FIFA requirements, including a seating capacity exceeding 50,000, essential for hosting the tournament’s final and semifinal matches. Designed within a unified urban concept, the facility will blend modern architecture with national values, prioritizing environmental sustainability, smart governance, and integration into the natural landscape.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, President Mirziyoyev emphasized New Tashkent’s role as a hub of innovation and opportunity, noting, “The foundation of the New Tashkent stadium that we are laying today is the groundwork for our future victories. I am confident that this stadium will become a source of inspiration for young people, a symbol of national pride, and a great gift to millions of fans.”

Beyond its role in international competition, the stadium is envisioned as a driver of youth engagement and football development. It is expected to compliment Uzbekistan’s growing infrastructure, which now includes 75 large and 302 mini stadiums, a newly completed National football Center, and thousands of renovated school football pitches.

Photo credit: UzA

With over one million young people actively participating in football and some 65,000 enrolled in specialized schools, the new stadium will serve as a beacon for aspiring athletes.

Uzbekistan’s selection as co-host of the 2027 FIFA u20 World Cup reflects global confidence in its football infrastructure. FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the country’s progress, calling Uzbekistan one of Asia’s emerging football powerhouses.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is set to build 14 new football stadiums in a push to upgrade its infrastructure.