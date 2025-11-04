Kazakhstan to build 14 football stadiums

He said reconstruction and construction of football fields in regional centers, with the attraction of sponsor funds, are underway in line with the President’s task.

For example, a new 11,000-seat stadium up to UEFA requirements was commissioned in Kyzylorda.

Construction of a 3,600-seat stadium continues in the Kazakh capital. Its completion is slated for the first quarter of 2026.

Seven football stadiums will be renovated. Repair works began in Karaganda and Uralsk, while design specifications and estimates for Atyrau and Aktau stadiums were approved by the state expertise.

He said Kazakhstan hosts 7,432 football fields, of which 1,420 need repairs. Development of 658 projects using local budget and private investments is underway.

As earlier reported, 35 sports facilities were put into service countrywide over the past nine months of 2025.