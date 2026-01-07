Uzbekistan boosts dried apricot exports 2.4 times, reaching $45.8mn

The volumes of exports amounted to $45.8 million.

The export volume increased by 13.7 thousand tons, or 2.4 times, compared to the same period last year.

The main destinations for Uzbekistan’s dried apricot exports during this period were:

China – 5.5 thousand tons;

Kazakhstan – 4.6 thousand tons;

Türkiye – 4.1 thousand tons;

Russia – 1.8 thousand tons;

Ukraine – 1.5 thousand tons;

Other countries – 6.5 thousand tons.

