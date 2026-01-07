Uzbekistan boosts dried apricot exports 2.4 times, reaching $45.8mn
03:12, 7 January 2026
Between January and November 2025, Uzbekistan exported 23.9 thousand tons of dried apricots to 56 countries, UzA reports citing the National Statistics Committee.
The volumes of exports amounted to $45.8 million.
The export volume increased by 13.7 thousand tons, or 2.4 times, compared to the same period last year.
The main destinations for Uzbekistan’s dried apricot exports during this period were:
China – 5.5 thousand tons;
Kazakhstan – 4.6 thousand tons;
Türkiye – 4.1 thousand tons;
Russia – 1.8 thousand tons;
Ukraine – 1.5 thousand tons;
Other countries – 6.5 thousand tons.
Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan recorded a 54% surge in international students in Jan-Nov 2025.