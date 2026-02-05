EN
    Uzbekistan to set up logistics hub at Karachi Port

    16:54, 5 February 2026

    Uzbekistan and Pakistan have agreed to establish Uzbek logistics warehouses at the Port of Karachi, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

    Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

    The agreement was reached following discussions between an Uzbek delegation, led by First Deputy Minister of Transport Mamanbiy Omarov, and a Pakistani delegation headed by Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs Umar Zafar Sheikh, with the participation of Karachi Port Chairman Shahid Ahmed.

    The talks focused on creating more favorable conditions for Uzbekistan’s cargo transportation through Pakistan’s ports, as well as providing preferential terms for investors involved in logistics and trade infrastructure.

    Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Pakistan have also recently agreed to launch a new transport corridor along the Pakistan-China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan route. The sides plan to carry out pilot shipments via this corridor in February this year.

    Uzbekistan Pakistan World News Central Asia Politics Transport
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
