Uzbekistan becomes new market for leading Polish clothing brands

In particular, on July 31, the company’s first store under the “SINSAY” brand, known for its distinct design approach, will open in Tashkent. The store will be located in the Yunusabad Gallery shopping center.

According to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Poland, LPP S.A. plans to increase its total investment to 10 million USD by the end of 2025 and open more than 20 retail stores across Uzbekistan.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of Uzbekistan citizens traveling to Thailand has increased 2.3-fold in January-May 2025.