    Number of Uzbekistan citizens traveling to Thailand increased 2.3-fold in Jan-May 2025

    11:47, 28 July 2025

    According to the National Statistics Committee, in January-May 2025, a total of 16,6 thousand citizens of Uzbekistan traveled to Thailand for tourism purposes, UzA reports. 

    Number of Uzbekistan citizens traveling to Thailand increased 2.3-fold
    Photo credit: UzA

    This figure increased by 9,2 thousand people or 2.3 times compared to the corresponding period last year

    Citizens of Uzbekistan who traveled to Thailand in January-May of this year were distributed by purpose of travel as follows:

    Tourism – 14,701 people,

    Visiting relatives – 1,761 people,

    Business – 60 people,

    Medical treatment – 25 people.

    Study – 8 people.

    As reported earlier, 15,800 Uzbekistan citizens traveled to Vietnam between January and May 2025. 

