Number of Uzbekistan citizens traveling to Thailand increased 2.3-fold in Jan-May 2025
11:47, 28 July 2025
According to the National Statistics Committee, in January-May 2025, a total of 16,6 thousand citizens of Uzbekistan traveled to Thailand for tourism purposes, UzA reports.
This figure increased by 9,2 thousand people or 2.3 times compared to the corresponding period last year
Citizens of Uzbekistan who traveled to Thailand in January-May of this year were distributed by purpose of travel as follows:
Tourism – 14,701 people,
Visiting relatives – 1,761 people,
Business – 60 people,
Medical treatment – 25 people.
Study – 8 people.
