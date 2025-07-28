Number of Uzbekistan citizens traveling to Thailand increased 2.3-fold in Jan-May 2025

This figure increased by 9,2 thousand people or 2.3 times compared to the corresponding period last year

Citizens of Uzbekistan who traveled to Thailand in January-May of this year were distributed by purpose of travel as follows:

Tourism – 14,701 people,

Visiting relatives – 1,761 people,

Business – 60 people,

Medical treatment – 25 people.

Study – 8 people.

