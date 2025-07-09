Uzbekistan becomes BRICS partner

Delegations from 38 countries and international organizations participated in the prestigious forum.

The participants discussed issues of deepening trade-economic cooperation, combating climate change and financing it, strengthening cooperation in ensuring peace and security, developing artificial intelligence, and integrating the healthcare system.

The Uzbekistan delegation informed participants about the reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan, including modernization of the economy, improvement of education and healthcare systems, poverty reduction, digital transformation, and the development of a green economy.

Following the event, a declaration was adopted, according to which Uzbekistan became a partner of the BRICS. This intergovernmental association includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

