Uzbekistan, Bangladesh introduce visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports
11:28, 27 September 2025
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Touhid Hossain, Adviser for Foreign Affairs of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, UzA reports.
Following the talks, the parties signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.
As the Foreign Minister noted, a wide range of issues was discussed during the meeting. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation and expanding collaboration in areas of mutual interest.
Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan and Croatia strengthened their cultural cooperation.