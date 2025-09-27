EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan, Bangladesh introduce visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports

    11:28, 27 September 2025

    The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Touhid Hossain, Adviser for Foreign Affairs of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, UzA reports.

    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    Following the talks, the parties signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.

    As the Foreign Minister noted, a wide range of issues was discussed during the meeting. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation and expanding collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

    Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan and Croatia strengthened their cultural cooperation.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Travel
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All