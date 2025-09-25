Uzbekistan and Croatia strengthen cultural cooperation

The parties discussed the prospects of joint projects in cinema, literature, art, and cultural exchange. Special attention was paid to supporting contemporary art initiatives, including exhibitions, theatrical productions, music programs, and international exchanges between creative teams.

The Croatian side expressed high interest in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and the relevant institutions of Uzbekistan. An agreement was reached to hold the Cinema Days of Uzbekistan and Croatia in 2026, as well as to shoot joint films, animation projects, and create computer games.

In addition, it is planned to develop literary ties, including translations and the publication of works by writers from the two countries, as well as the organization of creative evenings and book presentations.

The parties confirmed their readiness to continue the dialogue and expand cultural partnership ahead of the upcoming visits at various levels.

As stated previously, Uzbekistan to host 3rd International Festival of Handicrafts.