Osaka expo enters final weekend, drawing over 200,000 visitors a day

Ahead of the 184-day expo's closing on Monday, the "national day" series -- in which participating countries showcase traditional performances -- wraps up on Saturday with Haiti, a Caribbean island nation, hosting the final celebration.

Lines formed early Saturday morning outside the gates. Among those waiting was Mai Tsumori, a 44-year-old who works in western Japan and was visiting for the fourth time. She said she is keen to enjoy the opportunity to visit the expo for the last time.

When the gates opened shortly before 9 a.m., crowds rushed toward popular pavilions and attractions to secure spots.

At the ceremony for Haiti's national day, an official said the country and Japan share a common aspiration to build a better future for their people, expressing hope to open a new and beautiful chapter of history in Osaka.

A video message from Japan's former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka, whose father is from Haiti, was also played during the ceremony.

As of Friday, the total number of visitors reached a preliminary 24.87 million, surpassing the 22.05 million recorded at the expo in Aichi Prefecture in 2005. Tickets for the expo's final three days through Monday are sold out.

As it was reported, Saudi pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka saw 2 million visitors.