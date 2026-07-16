Uzbekistan authorizes 14 international financial institutions to issue local currency bonds

This list is based on the Regulations adopted to ensure the implementation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On additional measures for the further development of housing and mortgage markets” of February 21, 2025.

The approved list includes 14 international financial institutions, including the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the Asian Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The solution aims to increase the involvement of international financial institutions in the national capital market, foster the development of financial instruments denominated in the national currency, and draw long-term investments into the economy.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan recorded Central Asia's highest gasoline prices.