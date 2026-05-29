Japan’s population falls to 123 mln in 2025, census shows

Tokyo metropolitan area now accounts for 30.1% of the population, crossing the 30% threshold for the first time.

The decline stems from a natural decrease, with deaths consistently outnumbering births.

The total population fell 2.5 percent marking the third consecutive census showing population shrinkage.

According to UN estimates, Japan remains the 12th most populous country, representing 1.5% of the world’s population.

Among the top 20 most populous nations, Japan, China, Russia, and Thailand recorded declines between 2020 and 2025 — with Japan’s drop the sharpest.

As of April 1, 2026, Kazakhstan’s population reached 20,547,909, growing by 0.23% or 48,087 people since the beginning of the year.