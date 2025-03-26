Uzbekistan and Vietnam: Trade turnover reached $189.3 million last year

At the meeting with O. Mamatkarimov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Ties, Foreign Investments, and Tourism, the current status and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Vietnam were discussed, including trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, and tourism spheres.

It was noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $189.3 million in 2024, of which exports accounted for $17.7 million, while imports amounted to $171.6 million.

The significant potential in the tourism sector was emphasized at the meeting. Ways to increase mutual tourist flows between the two countries were discussed.

During the conversation, information was provided about the upcoming 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, scheduled to take place in Tashkent from April 5 to 9 this year.

The Ambassador also informed that around 120 delegates from Vietnam, led by the Chairman of the National Assembly, Tran Thanh Man, would participate in the Assembly.

Following the meeting, both sides exchanged views on preparations for this important Inter-Parliamentary Union event and further development of bilateral cooperation.

