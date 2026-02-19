Uzbekistan and U.S. sign strategic cooperation agreements

Besides, joint projects were presented there, marking a new stage in Uzbekistan–U.S. economic cooperation.

The U.S. officials and financial leaders, including U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Special Envoy Paolo Zampolli, Export-Import Bank Chairman John Jovanovic, and American–Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Chair Carolyn Lamm, alongside executives from Traxys, Valmont Industries, Gulf Oil, Aviagen, John Deere, BlackRock, Oppenheimer, and others attended the signing ceremony.

Uzbek regional leaders joined the event via video link.

Photo credit: UzA

President Mirziyoyev emphasized the meeting reflects a new, practical format of cooperation, building on strategic trust and mutual interest.

The sides prioritized cooperation in critical raw materials and minerals, petrochemicals and energy, agriculture and poultry farming, financial market development and investment climate improvement.

Among the agreements signed are the construction of a network of gas stations, introduction of sprinkler irrigation technologies, extraction and supply of critical minerals, establishment of a poultry cluster, and development of the agro-industrial complex and financial sector reforms.

The role of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the Export-Import Bank of the United States was highlighted as central to supporting these initiatives. Plans were also announced to expand interregional cooperation, including visits by Uzbek regional leaders to U.S. partner states.

As written before, at the invitation of President of the United States of America Donald Trump, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Washington, D.C., on February 17-19 to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.