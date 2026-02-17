Uzbek leader to pay a working visit to U.S.

The Board’s first summit will be held at the United States Institute of Peace and will focus on the reconstruction and humanitarian assistance for the Gaza Strip, as well as efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The business agenda of the visit includes the participation of the President of Uzbekistan in a presentation of strategic projects and a ceremony for the signing of bilateral economic documents, attended by leaders of major American companies and financial institutions.

The Board of Peace was established at the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump. Uzbekistan joined it as a founding member state in Davos, Switzerland, in January of this year.

Earlier, Kazakhstan joined the Board of Peace without making the voluntary contribution worth 1 billion US dollars mentioned in the organization’s charter.