Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discuss strengthening strategic partnership
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held talks with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov. The meeting, held in Ashgabat, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, UzA reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of cooperation, paying special attention to the development of strategic partnership. “Our discussions today were comprehensive, covering the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The main focus was paid to strengthening the strategic partnership between our two brotherly nations”, Mr. Saidov noted.
The diplomats also considered new opportunities for cooperation in various fields, reaffirming their mutual commitment to further developing mutually beneficial relations and strengthening ties between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.
As written before, the foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan held talks in Ashgabat.