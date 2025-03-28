Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discuss strengthening strategic partnership

The parties discussed a wide range of cooperation, paying special attention to the development of strategic partnership. “Our discussions today were comprehensive, covering the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The main focus was paid to strengthening the strategic partnership between our two brotherly nations”, Mr. Saidov noted.

The diplomats also considered new opportunities for cooperation in various fields, reaffirming their mutual commitment to further developing mutually beneficial relations and strengthening ties between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

As written before, the foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan held talks in Ashgabat.