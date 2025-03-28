FMs of EU and Central Asia debate forthcoming summit in Samarkand

Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, attended the meeting.

In her post on X, Kaja Kallas thanked Turkmenistan for hosting the meeting. She added they exchanged views on many topics in preparation for the first EU-Central Asia Summit next week.

Thank you Turkmenistan for hosting us in your beautiful capital for the Central Asia–EU Ministerial.



We had an insightful exchange covering many topics in preparation of the first EU-Central Asia Summit next week



We are opening a new chapter in EU cooperation with Central Asia. pic.twitter.com/mnmQZmN16T — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) March 27, 2025

The first summit between the leaders of the EU and the five countries of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on April 3 and 4.