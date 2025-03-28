FMs of EU and Central Asia debate forthcoming summit in Samarkand
The foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan held talks in Ashgabat, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, attended the meeting.
In her post on X, Kaja Kallas thanked Turkmenistan for hosting the meeting. She added they exchanged views on many topics in preparation for the first EU-Central Asia Summit next week.
Thank you Turkmenistan for hosting us in your beautiful capital for the Central Asia–EU Ministerial.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) March 27, 2025
We had an insightful exchange covering many topics in preparation of the first EU-Central Asia Summit next week
We are opening a new chapter in EU cooperation with Central Asia. pic.twitter.com/mnmQZmN16T
The first summit between the leaders of the EU and the five countries of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on April 3 and 4.