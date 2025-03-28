EN
    FMs of EU and Central Asia debate forthcoming summit in Samarkand

    07:40, 28 March 2025

    The foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan held talks in Ashgabat, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    EU-Central Asia
    Photo credit: sfei.info

    Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, attended the meeting.

    In her post on X, Kaja Kallas thanked Turkmenistan for hosting the meeting. She added they exchanged views on many topics in preparation for the first EU-Central Asia Summit next week.

    The first summit between the leaders of the EU and the five countries of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on April 3 and 4.

     

    Central Asia EU Foreign policy Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Events Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs President of Kazakhstan President
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
