Uzbekistan and Türkiye to cooperate in chemicals production

During the meeting, information was provided on ADO Mining's position in the international market and its experience in producing products such as barium sulfate and calcium carbonate. It was emphasized that the company’s production facilities operate in countries such as Türkiye, India, the United States, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Morocco, and Canada. Its practical experience and high investment potential in localization were noted.

The Uzbek side provided the partners with detailed information on the activities of the country’s free economic zones, infrastructure opportunities, tax and customs benefits, legal guarantees, and mechanisms of state support for investors.

The parties also focused on the technical-economic foundations of the localization of production of import-substituting chemicals for the oil and gas industry, including barium sulfate and calcium carbonate, in Uzbekistan, and the possibilities of locating production facilities.

Following the meeting, the parties reached an agreement on establishing mutually beneficial cooperation and conducting additional feasibility studies on the implementation of projects.

