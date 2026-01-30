Uzbekistan and Türkiye reaffirm commitment to expanding multifaceted partnership

The presidents warmly congratulated each other on the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, sacred to the entire Muslim ummah.

They debated expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, mainly in the political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Photo credit: UzA

The heads of state praised the fruitful outcomes of the recent 4+4 Strategic Planning Group meeting.

As stated there, mutual trade, the number of joint ventures, and the frequency of flights between the two countries continue to grow steadily. The countries host joint cultural events.

They stressed the need to promote cooperation in the development of projects and programs in industry, agriculture, social protection, and other priority areas.

They also shared views on current international and regional agenda.

As written before, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was expected to pay an official visit to Türkiye on January 29 at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.