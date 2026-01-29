President of Uzbekistan to pay official visit to Türkiye

The visit agenda in Ankara includes the fourth meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council, to be co-chaired by the two heads of state.

The focus will be on expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

Particular attention will be paid to advancing political dialogue, increasing trade turnover, promoting cooperation projects in priority sectors of the economy, and strengthening transport connectivity.

The continuation of active cultural and humanitarian exchanges will also be reviewed. An exchange of views will take place on current aspects of the international and regional agenda.

Following the high-level talks, a substantial package of documents is expected to be signed.

Furthermore, the leaders of the two countries will take part in a series of joint events.

