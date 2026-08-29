Uzbekistan and Türkiye move to deepen regional and bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber Nuriddin Ismoilov highlighted the active development of the partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye and the strengthening of ties between the two peoples.

The Uzbek side also briefed the delegation on the large-scale reforms initiated by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, their results and the work of the Legislative Chamber.

Masatli thanked his hosts for the warm welcome and said Uzbekistan had undergone rapid development over the past decade under what he described as the pragmatic policies of President Mirziyoyev, contributing to the country’s growing international standing.

He also highlighted Uzbekistan’s assistance following the devastating earthquake in Hatay Province. In particular, he pointed to the construction of 24 multi-story residential buildings comprising 306 apartments in Arsuz district, carried out on the initiative and instruction of President Mirziyoyev, as a strong symbol of the enduring friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.

The meeting also focused on expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan’s regions and Hatay Province. Particular attention was given to the potential for establishing and strengthening direct ties between Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region and Hatay.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Türkiye deepen political dialogue.