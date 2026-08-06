Kazakhstan and Türkiye deepen political dialogue

During the meetings, special attention was paid to opportunities for further strengthening relations based on an enhanced strategic partnership, covering a wide range of political, trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people fields.

Photo source: gov.kz

The parties exchanged views on the progress of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as well as current issues on the regional agenda, and outlined concrete steps to implement the agreements reached at the high and highest levels.

Photo source: gov.kz

Ways to develop cooperation within international platforms, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States, were discussed.

Following the meetings, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing effective cooperation on a systematic basis in the discussed areas.

As reported earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Oana Țoiu.