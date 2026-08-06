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    Kazakhstan and Türkiye deepen political dialogue

    23:18, 6 August 2026

    During his working visit to Ankara, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issagaliyev held talks with Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Ayşe Berris Ekinci and Musa Kulaklıkaya, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

    Kazakhstan and Türkiye deepen political dialogue
    Photo source: gov.kz

    During the meetings, special attention was paid to opportunities for further strengthening relations based on an enhanced strategic partnership, covering a wide range of political, trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people fields.

    Kazakhstan and Türkiye deepen political dialogue
    Photo source: gov.kz

    The parties exchanged views on the progress of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as well as current issues on the regional agenda, and outlined concrete steps to implement the agreements reached at the high and highest levels.

    Kazakhstan and Türkiye deepen political dialogue
    Photo source: gov.kz

    Ways to develop cooperation within international platforms, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States, were discussed.

    Following the meetings, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing effective cooperation on a systematic basis in the discussed areas.

    As reported earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Oana Țoiu.

    Kazakhstan Türkiye Turkic speaking states Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Diplomacy Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs OIC
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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