Uzbekistan and Türkiye develop cooperation in education

At the meeting, issues regarding cooperation under the memorandum signed between the two universities were discussed. In particular, opportunities for faculty and student exchanges, joint concerts, participation in international conferences and forums, professional development, and the implementation of joint master’s-level educational programs were considered.

This meeting marked an important step toward developing bilateral cooperation and implementing promising practical projects.

Previously, it was reported the Silk Road educational platform is to be established at the Dongduk Women’s University.