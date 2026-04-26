EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan and Türkiye develop cooperation in education

    10:36, 26 April 2026

    A delegation from Karamanoğlu Mehmetbey University visited the Uzbek National Institute of Musical Art named after Yunus Rajabi in Tashkent, UzA reports. 

    Uzbekistan and Türkiye develop cooperation in education
    Photo credit: UzA

    At the meeting, issues regarding cooperation under the memorandum signed between the two universities were discussed. In particular, opportunities for faculty and student exchanges, joint concerts, participation in international conferences and forums, professional development, and the implementation of joint master’s-level educational programs were considered.

    This meeting marked an important step toward developing bilateral cooperation and implementing promising practical projects.

    Previously, it was reported the Silk Road educational platform is to be established at the Dongduk Women’s University. 

    World News Uzbekistan Türkiye Education
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All