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    Silk Road educational platform to be established at Dongduk Women’s University

    06:25, 18 April 2026

    Dongduk Women’s University, located in Seoul, is developing cooperation with the countries of Central Asia, moving from traditional student exchanges to the creation of a joint educational platform, UzA reported.

    Silk Road educational platform to be established at Dongduk Women’s University
    Photo credit: UzA

    Currently, 170 students from Uzbekistan are studying at the university. Plans call for gradually increasing their number to 500, followed by the creation of a broader academic structure.

    Silk Road educational platform to be established at Dongduk Women’s University
    Photo credit: UzA

    Previously, internationalization meant admitting students. Now it involves the joint creation of an educational system.

    The event brings together representatives from international organizations, data center operators, cloud technology and artificial intelligence solution providers, investors, and technology leaders.

    The ministry’s delegation presented initiatives to develop digital infrastructure, expand data processing capabilities, and create favorable conditions for deploying data centers oriented toward the use of artificial intelligence.

    Earlier, it was reported that on April 10-11, Uzbekistan hosted the World Edu 2026 International Exhibition.

     

     

     

    Central Asia World News Uzbekistan South Korea
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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