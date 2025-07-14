Uzbekistan and Türkiye deepen trade, economic, and investment cooperation

The event was attended by representatives of the Uzbekistan diplomatic mission and a delegation of DEİK members led by the Committee Chairman, Özgür Onur Özgüven.

The parties discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on trade, economic, and investment collaboration. Representatives of the Turkish business community expressed keen interest in enhancing partnerships in sectors such as energy, agriculture, construction, and information technology. They reaffirmed their readiness to hold G2B and B2B meetings, as well as to organize joint events.

Special attention was given to developing partnerships in public-private cooperation and the mining industry. DEİK representatives confirmed their willingness to support the organization of visits by Uzbekistan delegations to Türkiye and to facilitate the engagement of Turkish investors in promising initiatives in Uzbekistan.

