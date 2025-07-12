Uzbekistan and Pakistan committed to expanding cooperation

The event was attended by Alisher Tukhtayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, as a special guest.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, highlighted the strategic importance of strengthening trade and economic ties with Central Asia and the CIS through digital channels. He emphasized Uzbekistan’s key role as a transit and logistics hub in the region.

Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev emphasized Uzbekistan’s priorities in digital transformation, the development of logistics infrastructure, and the expansion of e-commerce platforms. He provided information on reforms aimed at improving digital payment systems and promoting cross-border online trade.

Kamron Muhammadiyev, Director of the National Agency of Prospective Projects, delivered a report on the key areas of the Digital Uzbekistan 2030 Strategy. He presented Uzbekistan’s plans for the development of online payments, digital logistics, and integration into global e-commerce platforms.

As part of the summit, experts discussed the prospects and challenges facing e-commerce in the region.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan's delegation attended rhe International Tourism Forum in Bahrain.